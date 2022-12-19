SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Youngstown State to Welcome Back Retrenched Professors

By

Colleen Flaherty
December 19, 2022

A federal arbiter decided that Youngstown State University must welcome back, immediately and with back pay, two professors of music it quickly retrenched last academic year. The arbiter, Jay Nadelbach, found that Youngstown State violated a provision of the faculty union contract on retrenchment procedures and that the two faculty grievants should be "made whole."

The university's National Education Association-affiliated faculty union says that faculty layoffs are premature and that Youngstown State's finances are stable, contrary to what administrators have stated about the effects of declining enrollment on the university's budget. This fall, for instance, the university put eleven departments on notice for additional possible faculty cuts.

The university said in a statement that it will abide by the arbiter's decision, but that this does not change "the financial realities facing YSU. The arbitrator himself conceded that retrenchment of faculty is a necessity given the university's economic condition, and he noted that even the faculty union did not disagree with the need for faculty retrenchments. We will continue to operate the university in a financially responsible and prudent manner that ensures a sustainable future for YSU, our students and our community."

Share Article

Colleen Flaherty

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. Prior to joining the publication in 2012, Colleen was military editor at the Killeen Daily Herald, outside Fort Hood, Texas. Before that, she covered government and land use issues for the Greenwich Time and Hersam Acorn Newspapers in her home state of Connecticut. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal in 2005 with a degree in English literature, Colleen taught English and English as a second language in public schools in the Bronx, N.Y. She earned her M.S.Ed. from City University of New York Lehman College in 2008 as part of the New York City Teaching Fellows program. 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Seeking Accountability
NYU Pauses Music Ed Admissions
Our Most-Read Stories of 2022

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Arrest of Student in Class Roils Winston-Salem State

Remaining UC Strikers Reach Tentative Deal but Some Dissent

Faculty Groups Seek Ouster of Purdue NW Chancellor

Youngstown State to Welcome Back Retrenched Professors

Education Department Releases Additional Guidance for 90/10 Rule

Lawmakers: Birmingham-Southern May Close in 2023

Back to Top
 