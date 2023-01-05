SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Racial Inequality, Age and COVID-19 Mortality: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
January 5, 2023

Today on the Academic Minute: Lallen Johnson, associate professor in the School of Public Affairs at American University, examines why certain groups bear more of the brunt from disaster and epidemics. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Chancellor Thomas L. Keon, a white man wearing glasses and academic regalia, stands at a lectern with the Purdue Northwest logo on it.
Battling the Fallout
of a Racist Comment
Rows of chairs in an empty lecture hall decorated with a mural on the wall.
War Upends Plans for Kyiv Campus
The Times Higher Education logo, with a red T, a purple H and a blue E.
A University President in Ukraine
Turns to Social Media

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

North Idaho College Faces Bond Ratings Review

U.S. to Review Rules on Accreditation, Distance Education and More

Bristol Community College’s Computer Systems Hacked

New Chancellor Hired to Lead Virginia Community Colleges

Racial Inequality, Age and COVID-19 Mortality: Academic Minute

‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report

Back to Top
 