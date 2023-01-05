SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Racial Inequality, Age and COVID-19 Mortality: Academic Minute
January 5, 2023
Today on the Academic Minute: Lallen Johnson, associate professor in the School of Public Affairs at American University, examines why certain groups bear more of the brunt from disaster and epidemics. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
