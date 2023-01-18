SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Politics and Parental COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy: Academic Minute
January 18, 2023
Today on the Academic Minute: Filip Viskupič, assistant professor of political science at South Dakota State University, discusses how politics can drive vaccine hesitancy, even for nurses and children. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
