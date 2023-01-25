SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
The Ethics of Brain-Computer Interfacing: Academic Minute
January 25, 2023
Today on the Academic Minute: Nancy Jecker, professor in the department of bioethics and humanities at the University of Washington School of Medicine, explores how ethics can be an important part of emerging technology. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
