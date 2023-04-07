Live Updates American U Students Petition for Narcan After Overdose

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

An AI Approach to Healthier Eating: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
April 7, 2023

Today on the Academic Minute: Kimia Ghobadi, a John C. Malone Assistant Professor in the department of civil and systems engineering at Johns Hopkins University’s Whiting School of Engineering, explains how AI might help us become healthier. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Top average salaries for full professors at private doctoral universities
Historic Faculty Pay Increase Still Beaten by Inflation
Graduates wearing black hats holding university graduation certificates
The Push for a 3-Year Bachelor’s Degree
LGBTQ rights supporters gather at the Texas State Capitol to protest state Republican-led efforts to pass legislation that would restrict the participation of transgender student athletes on the first day of the 87th Legislature's third special session on
Biden Administration Would Prohibit Blanket Bans on Transgender Athletes

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

San Francisco State Investigates Professor for Showing Image of Muhammad

Birmingham-Southern Board Votes to Remain Open

Eastern Illinois U Faculty, Advisers Begin Strike

Anti-CRT Measures Exploded Last Year, Report Finds

American U Students Petition for Narcan After Overdose

An AI Approach to Healthier Eating: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 