An AI Approach to Healthier Eating: Academic Minute
April 7, 2023
Today on the Academic Minute: Kimia Ghobadi, a John C. Malone Assistant Professor in the department of civil and systems engineering at Johns Hopkins University’s Whiting School of Engineering, explains how AI might help us become healthier. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
