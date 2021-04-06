Topics

Print

Title

Driving Transformation in Higher Education.

By

Doug Lederman
April 6, 2021
 

"Driving Transformation in Higher Education" is a new compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed.

You may download a free copy of the print-on-demand booklet here.

Inside Higher Ed will offer a free webcast on the themes of this compilation on Tuesday, May 11, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Please register to participate here.

This booklet was made possible in part by the support of AWS.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Trending Stories

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
What Employers Want
Religious Freedom
vs. Freedom From Discrimination

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Proctoring Tool Failed to Recognize Dark Skin, Students Say

Mills Faculty Members Seek Talks After Closure Announced

Judson College Will Stay Open

Driving Transformation in Higher Education: A Compilation

Academic Minute: Digital Self-Harm

2 Western Nebraska Students Die in Accident

Back to Top