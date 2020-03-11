Topics

The New Accessibility: Students With Disabilities and Access to Technology

Doug Lederman
March 11, 2020
 

"The New Accessibility: Students With Disabilities and Access to Technology" is Inside Higher Ed's latest compilation of incisive and practical articles.

You may download a copy of the print-on-demand booklet here, free.

And Inside Higher Ed's editors will conduct a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Thursday, April 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern. We invite you to sign up here.

This booklet was made possible in part by advertising support from D2L.

Doug Lederman

