Promoting Student Success

Doug Lederman
May 9, 2018
 

“Promoting Student Success” is Inside Higher Ed's new on-demand compilation of articles. You may download a copy free, here.

And we invite you to sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet, featuring Inside Higher Ed's editors, on Tuesday, June 5, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

This booklet was made possible in part by the advertising support of Workday.

Doug Lederman

