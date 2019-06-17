Punishing Alleged Violations of Tenure, Academic Freedom and Governance
AAUP votes to censure or sanction three institutions at its annual meeting. Idaho State removed from sanction list.
The American Association of University Professors voted to censure two institutions for alleged violations of academic freedom and tenure at its annual meeting Saturday in Washington. It sanctioned a third administration for deviating from AAUP-supported norms of shared governance.
The AAUP's censure list now includes 58 colleges and universities. The AAUP’s sanction list is much shorter, at just six administrations -- now including freestanding Vermont Law School. Idaho State University was removed from that list at the meeting.
Investigative reports based on site visits and, where possible, interviews with affected faculty members and administrators precede censure and sanction votes. And an AAUP report from May on Vermont Law School found that the institution violated shared governance when it moved 14 of 19 total tenured professors to contingent appointments without faculty involvement or approval. The law school said it had to act fast to close a $2 million budget deficit and that faculty members were encouraged to participate in the process. But the AAUP found that faculty involvement was never designed to be meaningful, as the involuntary restructuring was about transferring most of the teaching workload to lower-paid adjunct professors.
Thomas McHenry, president and dean, said via email Saturday that the school is “disappointed by the AAUP’s action and the process by which the AAUP reached its conclusions.”
It’s “important to remember that the AAUP is an advocacy organization and is not involved in the accreditation of Vermont Law School. VLS nevertheless continues to abide by the AAUP’s stated principles of shared faculty governance and academic freedom,” he added.
An AAUP report from October, based on site visit to St. Edward’s University in Texas, concluded that the institution had quickly disposed of three outspoken faculty members, two of whom had tenure. The AAUP’s investigating committee found credible two faculty members’ claims that their criticism of administrative decisions led to their dismissal. The committee also found that a tenure-track faculty member hadn’t been afforded adequate notice of nonrenewal or a chance to appeal before a faculty body -- possibly as a consequence of reporting an administrator for alleged sexual harassment. That allegation went unrefuted, “absent an appropriate faculty review procedure,” according to the AAUP.
St. Edward’s also has a generally “abysmal” climate for academic freedom and shared governance, leading to “widespread fear and demoralization among the faculty,” the investigating committee found.
The university did not respond to a request for comment about the AAUP’s censure vote. It said in an earlier statement about the inquiry that it has “a robust commitment to tenure and academic freedom” and values “our strong faculty leaders who form an essential part of shared governance at the university.” George Martin, St. Edward’s president, declined to meet with AAUP investigators when they visited campus in August, they said.
Nunez Community College in Louisiana found its way onto AAUP’s censure list for terminating an associate professor of English who had served the institution for 22 years -- over the phone. Nunez doesn’t have tenure, but AAUP maintains that professors are entitled to tenure-like due process protections based on length of service.
Nunez previously declined to comment on the specific circumstances of the case and did not respond to a request for comment about the vote. The professor says he was terminated because he refused to fabricate data on student learning outcomes for accreditation purposes. Nunez said previously that it ensures all faculty members' academic freedom.
While censure and sanction are symbolic actions, institutions often work hard to get off the AAUP’s blacklists, typically after a change in leadership. Such is the case of Idaho State University, which was sanctioned in 2011 after the Idaho State Board of Education suspended the Faculty Senate on the recommendation of the university’s president. That followed a period of tension between the university faculty and administration.
With a new president now in place, Idaho State recently approved a faculty-backed Faculty Senate constitution. Following its adoption by the Idaho State Board of Education, the faculty this spring elected a new senate under the revised constitution.
Kevin Satterlee, Idaho State’s president, said in a statement that administrators and faculty members “are working hard to build a positive and productive relationship based on the tenets of shared governance. It is my hope that we continue to work together to build a relationship built upon trust and mutual accountability. I am continually impressed by our faculty and their dedication to our students and the mission of the university. I believe that the university and our students benefit when we can work together collaboratively, inclusively and transparently.”
Seyed H. Mousavinezhad, professor of electrical engineering and co-chair of the new Faculty Senate, said that 90 percent of the faulty had approved the new senate constitution and that the on-campus environment is now “very positive.”
Maricopa Community Colleges in Arizona could have been cited by the AAUP this year. Previously, an AAUP investigating committee looked into the actions of the governing board of the Maricopa County Community College District, which terminated a “meet-and-confer” process of shared governance. The board also did away with the entire faculty manual.
But since the AAUP’s first look, the situation for Maricopa’s faculty members has “taken a welcome turn,” the association reported Saturday. The board has new members and a new president, who reversed the actions of their predecessors, for example.
Also at its meeting Saturday, the AAUP honored Jennifer K. Kerns, assistant professor of history at Portland State University, and Christine Blasey Ford, professor of psychology at Palo Alto University, with its Georgina M. Smith Award. The award goes to those who have provided “exceptional leadership in a given year in improving the status of academic women or in academic collective bargaining and through that work has improved the profession in general,” according to the AAUP. Ford, who accused U.S. Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault last year during his confirmation process, was not in attendance but accepted the honor.
Ford “demonstrated remarkable courage, grace and generosity in sharing her own story of sexual assault in the highly public and publicized U.S. Senate hearing,” according to the AAUP.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
- AAUP says St. Edward's U flouted norms surrounding shared governance, due process and academic freedom when it dismissed two "squeaky wheel" professors
- Faculty Senates at two state universities gird for battle
- AAUP votes to censure U of Nebraska for alleged violations of academic freedom in Courtney Lawton case
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Liberty University cuts divinity faculty
Survey shows public's support for, and qualms about, higher education
Poll raises question about how much money millionaires spend to get kids into college
Parents sue elite private school after daughter rejected by top colleges
AAUP votes to censure or sanction three institutions at its annual meeting
Harvard professors vow new effort to promote open debate
Oberlin President: Jury Decision 'Not the Final Outcome'
Google IT certificate program expands as more community colleges sign on
Appeals court reinstates long-standing tenure denial case brought by black law professor
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!