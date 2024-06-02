You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The University of the Arts, a private nonprofit institution in Philadelphia, announced late Friday that it would close on June 7.

The institution’s announcement came hours after the Middle States Commission on Higher Education withdrew its accreditation, saying UArts had “failed to inform the commission of closure in a timely manner or to properly plan for closure with prior approval through substantive change.”

“[T]he commission has determined that an immediate adverse action is necessary because the institution has not complied with the commission’s procedures, requests for written reports, teach-out plan, or other information,” Middle States said in its May 31 letter to President Kerry Walk. Accreditors have increasingly insisted that institutions facing significant financial turmoil keep their overseers informed and prepare plans for students to transfer to other institutions, among other things.

For their part, University of the Arts officials had relatively little to say.

“We know that the news of UArts’ closure comes as a shock,” Walk and the university’s board chair, Judson Aaron, said a letter to the campus Friday. “Like you, we are struggling to make sense of the present moment. But like many institutions of higher learning, UArts has been in a fragile financial state, with many years of declining enrollments, declining revenues, and increasing expenses.”

The officials said that the institution had “worked hard this year … to take steps that would secure the university’s sustainability,” but that “we could not overcome the ultimate challenge we faced: with a cash position that has steadily weakened, we could not cover significant, unanticipated expenses. The situation came to light very suddenly. Despite swift action, we were unable to bridge the necessary gaps.”

Sunday, the institution's Board of Trustees released another statement affirming the closure, which they approved Saturday.

"Under extraordinary circumstances, we diligently assessed the urgent crisis presented and pathways to keep the institution open," the statement read. "Despite our best efforts, we could not ultimately identify a viable path for the institution to remain open and in the service of its mission. With the priority of addressing the impact that our decision will have on the UArts community, as well as our home in the City of Philadelphia, we are committed to supporting our students, faculty, and staff through this heartbreaking transition.”

A spokesman did not respond to a reporter's questions about the Middle States agency's assertions about UArts' failure to follow the accreditor's policies.

Walk, who became the university’s president last year, was previously president of Marymount Manhattan College, which last week was absorbed by Northeastern University.

Several colleges in and around Philadelphia have ended independent operations in the last year. The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts said in January that its art school would close, and Cabrini University closed and Salus University merged into Drexel University in the middle of 2023.

