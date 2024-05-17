You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Eastern Gateway Community College, a long-struggling Ohio institution, will close this fall after battling financial woes for over a year.

The university’s board of trustees approved a plan on Wednesday to shutter the college on Oct. 31. Courses will be held through the summer, with a graduation in August.

Student registration paused in February, following a search warrant in January by federal, state and local law enforcement authorities over concerns about the college’s “financial irregularity.”

EGCC’s financial problems surged in 2023 after EGCC was forced to close its controversial “free” online college program. The program, aimed at labor union members, had doubled EGCC’s enrollment to 40,000 students.

The college received a $6 million lifeline in March to keep operations going through the spring. Trustees acknowledged that same month that if they did not obtain “sufficient” funding by May 31, they would have to begin rolling down operations in June.

The college was able to extend its closure to Oct. 31, since it will be receiving fiscal year 2025 funds from the state Department of Education, which are available with the college offering summer courses.

The trustees also announced in March they would be voluntarily resigning from the Higher Learning Commission accreditation, effective Nov. 1.

Shortly after news from the trustees meeting in March, online giant Western Governors University announced a $3,000 scholarship for EGCC students who transfer to WGU because of a closure. Belmont University in Nashville also announced a transfer scholarship program, allowing EGCC students six tuition-free semesters.