You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Jamestown Business College, a for-profit institution in New York founded in 1886, is no longer accepting students and plans to close, according to a statement posted to its website Thursday.

“Jamestown Business College has made the very difficult decision to stop enrolling new students. The college will continue to provide the coursework and graduation requirements for all of our currently enrolled students. Eventually, this change will lead to the closure of Jamestown Business College,” read the closure announcement. “These changes are the result of the college’s size and the expanding government regulations.”

A specific date for the closure was not posted.

Elsewhere, Florida Career College, another for-profit institution, is shutting down later this month. The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts announced in January that it will shut down its degree programs at the end of the 2024–25 academic year, highlighting enrollment challenges that many institutions are struggling with across the higher education sector. Additionally, the struggling Vermont College of Fine Arts announced it is seeking a buyer.

Most Popular

Next Story

Two students sit inside at a table on a sunny day at Kent State University
Student Success Academic Life
Scaling Up: Keeping Students on Track to Graduate Through the Summer

A program at Kent State University helps struggling students persist toward a degree by offering free summer courses

Written By

Josh Moody

Found In

Mergers & Collaboration Financial Health

More from Quick Takes

Merging logos of University of Redlands and Woodbury University
Business Mergers & Collaboration
University of Redlands Announces Another Merger

The planned merger with Woodbury University, a small, private liberal arts institution in California, follows a wave

A photo of a sign in a window reading "closed."
Business Financial Health
A Look Back at College Closures and Mergers

More than a dozen colleges announced closures this year.

Brochures of Tri-College University featuring photos of the name, logo, and students.
Governance
A Change, but Not an End, for 5-College Partnership

Institutions in North Dakota and Minnesota have worked with Tri-College University since 1970.