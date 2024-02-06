You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Jamestown Business College, a for-profit institution in New York founded in 1886, is no longer accepting students and plans to close, according to a statement posted to its website Thursday.

“Jamestown Business College has made the very difficult decision to stop enrolling new students. The college will continue to provide the coursework and graduation requirements for all of our currently enrolled students. Eventually, this change will lead to the closure of Jamestown Business College,” read the closure announcement. “These changes are the result of the college’s size and the expanding government regulations.”

A specific date for the closure was not posted.

Elsewhere, Florida Career College, another for-profit institution, is shutting down later this month. The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts announced in January that it will shut down its degree programs at the end of the 2024–25 academic year, highlighting enrollment challenges that many institutions are struggling with across the higher education sector. Additionally, the struggling Vermont College of Fine Arts announced it is seeking a buyer.