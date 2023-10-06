Pat Fitzgerald, the Northwestern University football coach who was suspended and later fired following allegations of hazing on the football team, is suing the university for wrongful termination, the Associated Press reported Thursday. Fitzgerald, who had been the Wildcats’ head coach for 17 years, is seeking $130 million, as well as an unspecified amount for emotional distress and punitive damages.

Prior to Fitzgerald’s firing, an investigation conducted by Maggie Hickey, a lawyer with ArentFox Schiff, did not find sufficient evidence that coaching staff had known of the hazing. Fitzgerald’s attorney, Dan K. Webb, said during a press conference Thursday that Fitzgerald had, in fact, gone out of his way to prevent hazing; in interviews with dozens of former Northwestern players and coaches, he said he’d found no evidence of hazing.

“The fact that he was terminated based on no rational reasons or facts whatsoever, the fact that they’ve gone out and destroyed his reputation as one of the best football coaches in America based on no legitimate reason or evidence is disgraceful, is despicable conduct on behalf of Northwestern. And my client and his family are entitled to their day in court for justice,” Webb said.

The lawsuit also alleges Northwestern broke an oral contract with Fitzgerald in which the coach agreed to take a two-week suspension without pay or legal challenge in exchange for a guarantee that he could have his job back afterward.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Northwestern stood by Fitzgerald’s firing, arguing that as head of the football program for 17 years, Fitzgerald “was responsible for the conduct of the program. He had the responsibility to know that hazing was occurring and to stop it. He failed to do so.”

Current and former Northwestern football players, as well as members of other Northwestern sports teams, have filed numerous lawsuits against the university. The hazing allegedly subjected players to sexualized, degrading and racist rituals.