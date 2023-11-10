The war between Israel and Hamas, now in its second month, continues to reverberate across college campuses.

At Brown University, police on Wednesday arrested 20 student members of Jews for Ceasefire Now who occupied the main administrative building on campus, refusing to vacate unless the president agreed to a list of demands.

“In light of the ongoing genocide occurring in Gaza backed by American aid, weapons, media, politicians, and academic institutions, we, BrownU Jews for Ceasefire Now, call on Brown University to do its part to promote an immediate ceasefire and a lasting peace by divesting its endowment from companies that enable war crimes in Gaza,” the group’s statement read. “We will not leave University Hall until President Christina Paxson publicly commits to include and support a divestment resolution in the next meeting of the Brown Corporation.”

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

In Florida, officials are holding off on their plan to ban chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine from state campuses. The State University System of Florida initially ordered the groups deactivated on the grounds that the national organization identified with and provided “material support” for Hamas, a terrorist group. But system chancellor Ray Rodrigues said on Thursday that the two campus chapters are actually “not chartered or under the headship” of the national organization, so they can remain active. However, the student chapters will be asked to affirm that they reject violence, are not a part of Hamas and do not intend to break the law, Rodrigues said.

At Concordia University in Montreal, a student was arrested for assaulting a security guard during a confrontation between students advocating, variously, for Israelis and Palestinians. Students chanted dueling slogans and shoved one another, The Montreal Gazette reported, fighting over what looked like an Israeli flag near a table featuring posters calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. A student and another security guard were injured. Officials are also investigating online threats and a swastika discovered in a campus building.