The University of Maryland will extend its Thanksgiving break to provide students, faculty and staff a chance to “rest and recharge” in light of a “challenging fall,” according to a campuswide note sent by university leaders.

Classes on Monday, Nov. 20, will move online, and there will be no classes Tuesday, although the university will remain open both days, according to an email sent by President Darryll Pines and Provost Jennifer King Rice. The email said Nov. 22 will be recognized as an administrative leave day for faculty and staff. The Thanksgiving recess was previously scheduled for Nov. 22–26.

The email noted that this semester was “punctuated by loss around the world and in our own community,” a seeming reference to the Israel-Hamas war, which has prompted heated debates and protests on college campuses across the country.

“Many support staff at our university have worked around the clock to provide care and support to our many faculty, staff and students. Our faculty have shown care and compassion. And our students continue to inspire us in the ways they respect and support one another,” the administrators wrote. “For student leaders who have advocated for extra time and space for our community to take care of one another, we hear you.”