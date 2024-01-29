You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A group of House Republicans asked Friday for a briefing on the Education Department’s purported decision to fine Liberty University $37.5 million over alleged violations of federal campus crime–reporting requirements. 

A letter requesting the briefing was authored by North Carolina representative Virginia Foxx, the top Republican on the House education committee; Kentucky representative James Comer, who leads the House oversight committee; and Virginia representative Bob Good, also a Republican. They said they are concerned about the department’s ongoing review of the large evangelical university based in Lynchburg, Va.

“We write to express deep concern about how the U.S. Department of Education seems to be targeting religious institutions through program reviews and fines that greatly exceed established and documented precedent,” the letter says. 

Most Popular

The department has found that Liberty failed to follow the requirements of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security and Campus Crime Statistics Act and discouraged victims from reporting crimes, according to an agency document obtained by The Washington Post. The document, which outlines the department’s preliminary findings, hasn’t been made public. 

The leaking of the preliminary report undermined Liberty’s due process, the representatives wrote. 

“It has become increasingly evident that the department is prepared to make an example of Liberty University by issuing an exorbitant and unprecedented fine,” they said, questioning the agency’s authority to impose the fine.

The lawmakers want a briefing from department staffers before a final decision on the program review and fine is issued.

Next Story

Pro-Palestine protester at Harvard stands in front of man holding Israeli flag
Faculty Issues Teaching
Bruised and Battered, Harvard Seeks a Smoother Path for Student Protests

After a fall semester of blistering criticism for its handling of campus protests of the Israel-Hamas war, the univer

Written By

Katherine Knott

More from Quick Takes

Light-skinned woman with dark hair at a podium in front of U.S. flag
Quick Takes
New York State Launches Direct Admission Plan
webpage with the word FAFSA
Quick Takes
FAFSA Now Open Full-Time After Rocky Launch
A college campus with a bust of George Washington outside
Quick Takes
GW Settles COVID Lawsuit for $5.4 Million