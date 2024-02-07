You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Law schools must adopt free speech policies to maintain their accreditation under a requirement approved by the American Bar Association’s House of Delegates Monday.

The new standard requires all law schools to approve written policies that protect the rights of faculty, students and staff to express controversial or unpopular ideas. It also forbids any conduct that limits free expression.

Although most law schools already have free speech policies, the requirement raises the stakes of enforcement because any law school found out of compliance would have to answer to its accreditor. The U.S. Department of Education recognizes ABA’s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar as the sole and independent accreditor of law schools.

Most Popular

The accrediting body approved a proposal for the free speech requirement in November, but the policy didn’t become final until the ABA’s House of Delegates approved it earlier this week.

The newly approved requirement has been in development since 2021. It comes after multiple instances of students shouting down guest speakers at law schools, including at Stanford University last year. Debates about free speech on college campuses have further intensified since the fall amid student protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

Next Story

A campus photo in an outline of North Carolina with images of stacks of dollar bills in the background.
Institutions Community Colleges
North Carolina Community Colleges Push for Workforce-Focused Funding Model

Community college leaders are hopeful the new funding plan they’ve devised can win over state lawmakers eager to fill

Written By

Kathryn Palmer

More from Quick Takes

Three students with heavy green packs walk past the facade of the U.S. Military Academy
Quick Takes
Supreme Court Passes on West Point Affirmative Action Case
Light-skinned woman with dark hair at a podium in front of U.S. flag
Quick Takes
New York State Launches Direct Admission Plan
webpage with the word FAFSA
Quick Takes
FAFSA Now Open Full-Time After Rocky Launch