You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

PEN America released a list of state bills that the free speech organization considers “dangerous” for higher education because they attempt to limit speech and other forms of expression on college campuses.

The six bills range in state of origin, area of focus and scope of influence. And one, proposed in Utah, has already become law.

“It has been a tumultuous few months for higher ed,” a PEN America press release said. “Lawmakers across the country are doubling down on their yearslong campaign to destabilize academia, censor college classrooms, and wear down the safeguards that help protect academic freedom.”

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

The bills listed include:

SB 1372, Florida: The so-called Stop WOKE Act would prohibit certain concepts, including systemic racism and identity politics, from being incorporated in teacher education curriculum at public and private universities.

HB 465, Florida: It would deprive any student who “promotes” a federally recognized foreign terrorist organization of state financial aid.

HB 261, Utah: The new law bans diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in public colleges and universities, including mandatory DEI trainings.