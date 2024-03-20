You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A group of higher education researchers from across the country released a report Wednesday providing what they call “evidence-based expert responses” to critiques of diversity, equity and inclusion policies and practices aired at a Congressional hearing earlier this month.

The report lists eight “DEI Myths,” including that DEI is divisive, that all DEI initiatives place people in one of two categories, privileged and oppressed, that DEI and critical race theory are the same, and that “too-woke” professionals have taken over campuses.

It counters the myths with data, anecdotes and observations from 12 faculty members and administrators who say that DEI initiatives aim to bring students and employees together to learn from each other’s differences, that they account for “tiny fractions” of overall institutional budgets and that DEI professionals rarely have any jurisdiction over classroom curriculums.

Most Popular

According to the report, the House of Representatives’ two-hour hearing held March 7 “overflowed with misinformation, misunderstandings and reckless mischaracterizations.” Republicans described diversity, equity and inclusion offices as a “cancer” and attempted to blame the programs for a rise in antisemitism, but Democrats forcefully pushed back.

“Those of us who know better have too long deemed ridiculous, unsubstantiated claims that DEI obstructionists make unworthy of response. We have dismissed hearings like the one that occurred on Capitol Hill last week as political theatre,” wrote Shaun Harper, lead author of the report and executive director of the University of Southern California Race and Equity Center. “Meanwhile, the campaign to dismantle DEI is very much succeeding, as evidenced by the well-coordinated avalanche of more than 100 legislative bills in 44 states across the country over the past three years.”

Next Story

Virginia Foxx stands at a podium in a pink blazer
Government Politics & Elections
House Republicans Float Bill to Require Free Speech on Campuses

The legislation attempts to address what Republicans say is a long-standing attack on free expression in higher educa

Written By

Jessica Blake

Found In

Diversity

More from Quick Takes

A colorful painting abstractly depicting a shipwreck.
Quick Takes
Seattle University Launches Art Museum With Donated Collection
A student in a Yale sweatshirt walks a dog on campus while another pets it
Quick Takes
Yale Adopts ‘Test-Flexible’ Policy
Students walk in front of a chapel tower on the Duke campus
Quick Takes
Duke Stops Assigning Point Values to Essays, Test Scores