Much of the discourse on artificial intelligence in higher education since the introduction of ChatGPT has focused on classroom applications for teaching and learning and on AI’s potential to automate routine tasks in ways that boost institutional efficiency. Between these complex pedagogical and more basic AI use cases lie opportunities to streamline processes in ways that make a real difference for students. 

Inside Higher Ed’s new deep dive report, published with support from Amazon Web Services, reviews the wide variety of ways in which institutions are using AI, including that meaningful middle territory in which institutions are using both generative and nongenerative AI to optimize enrollment and other often-opaque processes for students to boost access and equity. It also considers how institutions such as the University of Michigan and Arizona State University are approaching AI from an enterprise perspective.

Inside Higher Ed will offer a free webcast on the booklet, featuring writer Keosha Varela and other experts, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Register for the webcast here and download “Reducing Points of Friction With AI: Making Institutional Processes More Accessible, Equitable and Efficient,” here.

Colleen Flaherty

Artificial Intelligence

