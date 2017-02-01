Falwell Says He Will Lead Presidential Commission

Jerry Falwell Jr. announced Tuesday that he will lead a presidential task force on higher education, a Liberty University spokesman said, confirming news reports.

Falwell, Liberty's president and an early Trump supporter, said at the inauguration that he would work with the president in an "official capacity," with a focus on limiting micromanagement of colleges and accreditors by the U.S. Department of Education. The task force apparently will seek to address those issues, although Falwell said the details are still being determined.

President Trump is scheduled to meet with him Wednesday to discuss the task force, Falwell said.