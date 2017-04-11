Title

Pearson and Chegg Partner for Textbook Rentals

By

Carl Straumsheim
April 11, 2017
Comments
 
 

Student-services provider Chegg is the first company to work with Pearson on a new textbook-rental program the publisher announced in January. Pearson this fall plans to make about 50 of its top titles available through Chegg and charge students less than $100 to rent each book or ebook, with the electronic version being the most affordable option, the company said in an announcement. Pearson will likely add more titles in the future.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Other Retention Problem
Challenging Superficial Solutions
Who Is the “Public” in Higher Education Today?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Limits of States
Successful Digital Strategy Must Begin With Your Website
Do Dual-Career Academics Give Each Other Good Career Advice?
My First Pesach
The College Contract
Building and Rebuilding

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top