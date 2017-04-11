Title
Pearson and Chegg Partner for Textbook Rentals
April 11, 2017
Student-services provider Chegg is the first company to work with Pearson on a new textbook-rental program the publisher announced in January. Pearson this fall plans to make about 50 of its top titles available through Chegg and charge students less than $100 to rent each book or ebook, with the electronic version being the most affordable option, the company said in an announcement. Pearson will likely add more titles in the future.
