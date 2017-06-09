Ontario Invests in Open Educational Resources

The Canadian province of Ontario will invest about $740,000 (one million Canadian dollars) toward developing free online textbooks, the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development said this week. The course materials will be made available through eCampusOntario, a nonprofit that runs an online portal to the courses and programs offered by colleges and universities in the province. Also this week, eCampusOntario announced the launch of the Open Textbook Library, an online library of open educational resources. The course materials created with the funds will focus on "Ontario-specific content," including "French-language content, content for indigenous studies, trades and technical skills content, and content for new Canadians."