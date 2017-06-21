Title

Inside Digital Learning: Wooing Former Students

By

Scott Jaschik
June 21, 2017
Comments
 
 

New in Inside Digital Learning:

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Fall Forward
Advancing Apprenticeships
Senator, Come Visit My Classroom

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

But Who Is Going To Pay For It?
States or Departments?
The Institutional Impact of Maryville's 1:1 iPad Program
My First Conference (and What I've Learned Since!)
Five Ways Marketing Pros and Academics Should Work Together
Georgetown's CNDLS and the History of the Integrated CTL

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top