search
Title
Inside Digital Learning: Wooing Former Students
June 21, 2017
New in Inside Digital Learning:
- Colleges use technology and corporate partners to woo back former students who didn't graduate.
- Why is Google Classroom largely absent from higher education classrooms?
- Dozens of small liberal arts colleges are together developing online humanities courses for students.
- Colleges offer summer online courses for residential students to fit the learners' schedules -- and to keep tuition dollars from leaving their campuses.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!