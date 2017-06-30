Oregon Set to Change Qualifications on Promise

Oregon officials are planning to alter the requirements for the state's tuition-free Promise program. The new requirements would cut off grants to wealthier families.

The changes are because lawmakers are budgeting $40 million for the program in the next two years, which is $8 million less than what officials say the program needs to operate.

Those students who don't qualify will be notified this summer.

The Oregon Promise has been criticized by community college leaders who say lawmakers didn't adequately fund the program and that it didn't lower GPA requirements enough. Critics have also pointed out that students from higher-income families disproportionately benefit from the last-dollar program, which has driven up costs because they're less likely to receive federal Pell Grants.