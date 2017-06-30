Title

Oregon Set to Change Qualifications on Promise

By

Ashley A. Smith
June 30, 2017
Comments
 
 

Oregon officials are planning to alter the requirements for the state's tuition-free Promise program. The new requirements would cut off grants to wealthier families.

The changes are because lawmakers are budgeting $40 million for the program in the next two years, which is $8 million less than what officials say the program needs to operate.

Those students who don't qualify will be notified this summer.

The Oregon Promise has been criticized by community college leaders who say lawmakers didn't adequately fund the program and that it didn't lower GPA requirements enough. Critics have also pointed out that students from higher-income families disproportionately benefit from the last-dollar program, which has driven up costs because they're less likely to receive federal Pell Grants.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Teaching Moments
From the ‘Hypatia’ Controversy
What Evergreen State Could Have Taught Us
‘Every Cook Can Govern’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Offensive Speech and the Contingency Clause
Why I Am Not Enthusiastic About Ed Tech
3 Higher Ed Lessons from ‘Shattered'
Fahrenheit 404
Math Geek Mom: Washington, D.C.
Riding the Amtrak Vermonter and Imagining a Slow EdTech Movement

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top