Faculty Departures Quadruple at U of Wyoming

Colleen Flaherty
October 3, 2017
The University of Wyoming has lost four times as many faculty members in the past year than in any single year in recent memory, the Associated Press reported. Major cuts in state funding and a voluntary severance program are to blame: the severance initiative is part of a $10 million budget cut and led to the departures of 43 of the 86 professors, researchers, lecturers and other instructors who left last year. The other half resigned. Typically, some 20 to 25 faculty members leave per year. The university this year expects record freshman enrollment and slightly higher than average total enrollment.

