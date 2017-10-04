search
Title
Inside Digital Learning: Leaders' New Career Paths
By
October 4, 2017
In today's "Inside Digital Learning" newsletter:
- Digital learning leaders are forging their own career paths, offering both challenges and thrills.
- Colleges are employing a variety of marketing tactics -- increasingly digital as well as more unusual approaches -- to attract online students.
- The latest "Trial and Error" examines how one university is expanding online courses and programs despite resistance from faculty members.
- Institutions recently introduced a number of online degree programs and certificates, including ones in business analytics, entertainment law and opioid treatment.
