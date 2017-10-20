U of Chicago Grad Students Form Union

Graduate students workers at the University of Chicago voted to form a union, 1,103 to 479, they announced Thursday. Students have been organizing as Graduate Students United on campus since 2007, in affiliation with the American Federation of Teachers and the American Association of University Professors, but legal precedent against graduate student unions on private campuses prevented an election until the National Labor Relations Board reversed that precedent last year. Graduate Students United said in a statement Thursday that it would immediately begin working on a first contract with the administration. A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Some other private institutions have recognized their unions after a vote, while others have moved to challenge them in court.