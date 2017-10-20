Title

U of Chicago Grad Students Form Union

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

Graduate students workers at the University of Chicago voted to form a union, 1,103 to 479, they announced Thursday. Students have been organizing as Graduate Students United on campus since 2007, in affiliation with the American Federation of Teachers and the American Association of University Professors, but legal precedent against graduate student unions on private campuses prevented an election until the National Labor Relations Board reversed that precedent last year. Graduate Students United said in a statement Thursday that it would immediately begin working on a first contract with the administration. A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Some other private institutions have recognized their unions after a vote, while others have moved to challenge them in court.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why We Should Drop Football
More Institutional Support for Animal Research Is Needed
Feeding a Dangerous Fiction

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

BOGO
Getting Rid of “Monkey Mind”: Focusing and Getting Work Done in Graduate School
Tesla's Ride-Sharing Network and Our Higher Ed Futures
The Latest From Pew Research
#WeAreHE - Fragmentation Will Damage UK Universities
Late Arrivals

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top