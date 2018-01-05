Civil Liberties Group Sues Essex College

A nonprofit civil rights watchdog group filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Essex County College in New Jersey for failing to respond to multiple open-records requests. The group, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, or FIRE, requested the information after an adjunct professor was fired following her appearance on Fox News last summer.

In June, Lisa Durden, the adjunct instructor, made comments on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight in favor of the right of Black Lives Matter protesters to claim all-black spaces on Memorial Day. Durden was suspended from the college two days after her appearance and later fired.

In the complaint, FIRE alleges that Essex officials ignored requests for information about the feedback the college received in response to Durden's appearance on Fox News.