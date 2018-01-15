Print This

Bezos Gives $33 Million for Scholarships for Dreamers

Elizabeth Redden
January 15, 2018
Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, made a $33 million gift to the TheDream.US for college scholarships for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, known as Dreamers. The gift, which TheDream.US said was the largest in its history, will fund 1,000 scholarships for undocumented immigrants who graduate from American high schools with protected status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. In September, the Trump administration announced plans to end the program, which shields certain Dreamers from deportation and allows them to work in the U.S. legally, but a bipartisan group of lawmakers is in negotiations with the White House to try to keep protections for Dreamers in place. Last week a federal judge issued an injunction temporarily blocking President Trump’s decision to end the program, and the government has resumed accepting applications for DACA renewals accordingly.

