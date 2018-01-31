U Wisconsin Campuses Investigated Nearly 100 Sexual Misconduct Cases Involving Employees Since 2014

University of Wisconsin campuses have investigated nearly 100 formal complaints of sexual misconduct against employees who teach, advise or otherwise supervise students since 2014, according to an investigation by the Journal-Sentinel. More than half the complaints involved allegations of professors or instructors harassing or assaulting students, based on records from campuses that provided such information. At least half of the campus investigations resulted in findings that an employee had violated university policies or in a warning or referral to sexual harassment misconduct training. The systems’ Milwaukee campuses had the most formal investigations, at 34. Madison, the flagship, had seven.

"Our campus communities should be safe and welcoming places to live, learn and work -- and there is no room for compromise on this commitment," Ray Cross, system president, told the Journal Sentinel. “We are focused on changing the culture on our campuses and beyond so victims feel empowered to come forward.”

The Madison campus in particular is reportedly working on a centralized reporting system, because complaints are now made through different offices and many are resolved informally.