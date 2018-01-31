Print This

Title

U Wisconsin Campuses Investigated Nearly 100 Sexual Misconduct Cases Involving Employees Since 2014

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 31, 2018
Comments
 
 

University of Wisconsin campuses have investigated nearly 100 formal complaints of sexual misconduct against employees who teach, advise or otherwise supervise students since 2014, according to an investigation by the Journal-Sentinel. More than half the complaints involved allegations of professors or instructors harassing or assaulting students, based on records from campuses that provided such information. At least half of the campus investigations resulted in findings that an employee had violated university policies or in a warning or referral to sexual harassment misconduct training. The systems’ Milwaukee campuses had the most formal investigations, at 34. Madison, the flagship, had seven.

"Our campus communities should be safe and welcoming places to live, learn and work -- and there is no room for compromise on this commitment," Ray Cross, system president, told the Journal Sentinel. “We are focused on changing the culture on our campuses and beyond so victims feel empowered to come forward.”

The Madison campus in particular is reportedly working on a centralized reporting system, because complaints are now made through different offices and many are resolved informally. 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Learning From Prison
3 Problematic Campus Cultures
The Digital Humanities as Public Humanities

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Two-Body Problem Revisited
The Constant Failure of Departmental / Unit Website Redesign Projects
Cultivating Authority as a Female Grad Student
UK Enrolment Growth After the Cap
Dispatches from a Student Basic Needs Conference
Listen Carefully: Social Listening Reveals Deep Insights, Shapes Strategy

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top