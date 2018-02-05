Print This

Maine Suspends Second Professor

Colleen Flaherty
February 5, 2018
The University of Maine confirmed Friday that it placed a second professor on paid leave over unspecified concerns. Maine suspended Robert “Tony” Brinkley, professor of English, last month after receiving “complaints from students,” Margaret Nagle, university spokesperson, told the Bangor Daily News. An investigation is ongoing. Nagle declined further comment, citing student and faculty privacy rights. Brinkley declined comment. Also last week, Maine said that it had placed Tom Mikotowicz, professor of music, on leave over student complaints in December.

