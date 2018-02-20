Print This

IEEE Removes Article Over Allegations of Plagiarism

After initially defending an article on its news service against allegations of plagiarism, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers has removed the piece. “The Institute has received multiple expressions of concern regarding this article,” reads an editor’s note now in place of the article in question. “It has been withdrawn to allow further opportunity for review.”

IEEE’s The Institute posted a piece about the first computerized dating service last week, and critics soon said it did not sufficiently credit -- by name or in terms of proper citations -- the original research of Marie Hicks, an assistant professor of history at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. IEEE first responded by adding Hicks’s name to its article and saying that the piece complied with its editorial policy. Allegations of plagiarism did not subside, however, and IEEE removed the piece over the weekend.

