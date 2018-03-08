Print This

Title

Arizona State Puts Lawrence Krauss on Leave

By

Colleen Flaherty
March 8, 2018
Comments
 
 

Arizona State University this week suspended Lawrence M. Krauss, a well-known physicist and skeptic, pending an investigation into sexual harassment claims against him dating back to 2006 and recently detailed by BuzzFeed. “In an effort to avoid further disruption to the normal course of business as the university continues to gather facts about the allegations, Krauss has been placed on paid leave and is prohibited from being on campus for the duration of the review,” the university said in a statement.

The Center for Inquiry also said this week that it would break ties with Krauss, citing its zero-tolerance policy on harassment. In so doing it joined a number of other organizations to limit contact with Krauss since the allegations -- including groping and inappropriate comments -- came to light last month. “Serious allegations have been raised … and we suspend our association with him pending further information,” the center said on Twitter.

Krauss denies the allegations, none of which relate to his current role at Arizona State. He published a statement refuting each claim in detail and taking issue with BuzzFeed’s overall reporting. Arizona State “has placed me on paid administrative leave, as per normal procedure, while it reviews claims arising from the BuzzFeed article,” he wrote. “The story represents a series of largely anonymous hearsay claims against me that were countered by at least an equal number of presentations of counter-evidence by numerous individuals and two reputable academic institutions.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Diving Beyond the Comfort Zone
Stock illustration of a ride-sharing system, with cars and passengers in colored bubbles.
My 2 Weeks as an Uber Driver
The Abominable White DNA Snowman

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Missed Opportunity
Career Opportunities at the Intersection of Learning and Technology
What’s in a Strategy?
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay. 10
Other Duties as Assigned
Reflecting on the Original Big Idea for MOOCs

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top