Arizona State Puts Lawrence Krauss on Leave

Arizona State University this week suspended Lawrence M. Krauss, a well-known physicist and skeptic, pending an investigation into sexual harassment claims against him dating back to 2006 and recently detailed by BuzzFeed. “In an effort to avoid further disruption to the normal course of business as the university continues to gather facts about the allegations, Krauss has been placed on paid leave and is prohibited from being on campus for the duration of the review,” the university said in a statement.

The Center for Inquiry also said this week that it would break ties with Krauss, citing its zero-tolerance policy on harassment. In so doing it joined a number of other organizations to limit contact with Krauss since the allegations -- including groping and inappropriate comments -- came to light last month. “Serious allegations have been raised … and we suspend our association with him pending further information,” the center said on Twitter.

Krauss denies the allegations, none of which relate to his current role at Arizona State. He published a statement refuting each claim in detail and taking issue with BuzzFeed’s overall reporting. Arizona State “has placed me on paid administrative leave, as per normal procedure, while it reviews claims arising from the BuzzFeed article,” he wrote. “The story represents a series of largely anonymous hearsay claims against me that were countered by at least an equal number of presentations of counter-evidence by numerous individuals and two reputable academic institutions.”