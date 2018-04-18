Loyola Chicago Adjuncts Reach Tentative Contract Deal

Non-tenure-track professors in the arts and sciences at Loyola University Chicago reached a tentative first contact agreement with the institution late Monday, after nearly two years of negotiations and a one-day strike earlier this month. Sticking points included job security measures and pay. Members of the Service Employees International Union-affiliated unit will vote on whether or not to approve the deal later this week but members of the bargaining committee have endorsed it. Jo Ann Rooney, Loyola Chicago president, said in a statement that the deal reflects the institution’s “appreciation for the many contributions of our [non-tenure-track] faculty, but also our core mission of providing high-quality, affordable education to our students.” Details of the agreement were not immediately available.