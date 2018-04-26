Print This

Title

Tennessee Lawmakers Reject Full-Time Completion Plan

By

Ashley A. Smith
April 26, 2018
Comments
 
 

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Tennessee rejected Republican governor Bill Haslam's proposal to strongly encourage the state's scholarship students to graduate in four years, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

The governor's Complete College Act sought to require the state's Tennessee Hope and Tennessee Promise scholarship recipients to complete 30 credits a year. The idea of encouraging students to attend college full-time has been strongly advocated for by Complete College America, which has also pushed for strategies like 15 to Finish, which encourages students to enroll in 15 credits each semester.

Haslam argued that if the state was going to reach its attainment goal of having 55 percent of the state's adults with some type of post-high school degree or certificate by 2025, then Tennessee needed to encourage students to complete 30 credits a year. However, local legislators argued that it often takes students five or six years to complete, and they didn't want to penalize those students.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Inadvertently Touched by Scandal
How Professors Contribute
to the Democratic Deficit
Talking Presidents Off the Ledge

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

5 Reasons Why College Hosted Professional Meetings Are Awesome
Higher Ed Innovation Weekly Roundup 4.23.18
Know News, Good News
Volunteer Faculty: The Death Knell for Public Higher Ed
Are the Professions (Disciplines?) of Educational Developer and Learning Designer Merging?
A Perfectly Good Failure

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top