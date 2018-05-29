Small Christian College Announces It Will Close

Morthland College, a small Christian institution in Illinois, has announced that it is shutting down. The college has faced scrutiny from state officials and its accreditor, the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, since the U.S. Education Department put Morthland on the heightened cash monitoring list, which makes it more difficult for federal funds to flow to aid for the college's students. A press release from the college said that the department has blocked all aid to the college, and the release said that the college denied all allegations from the department about the use of federal funds. The press release said that because the college is located in an area of high poverty, it is impossible to operate without federal student aid.

The college has enrolled a few hundred students, on campus and online, but recent federal data show enrollment of less than 200.

Marylhurst University, in Oregon, also announced this month that is closing. Mount Ida College, in Massachusetts, announced in April that it would close.