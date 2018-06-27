Print This

Second Dartmouth Professor Departs Following Misconduct Inquiry

Colleen Flaherty
June 27, 2018
A second professor of psychological and brain sciences at Dartmouth College accused of sexual misconduct has resigned, effective immediately, President Phil Hanlon announced Tuesday. The professor, Paul J. Whalen, had been on leave amid an investigation into allegations against him and two other professors in his department. Another brain sciences professor, Todd Heatherton, retired earlier this month after a dean recommended that he be dismissed based on an independent investigation and a faculty body endorsed that decision. Hanlon said Whalen faced the same recommendation and that, like Heatherton, Whalen will be banned from campus and off-campus college events. The case of William Kelley, the third professor, is still under review. Whalen could not immediately be reached for comment. Hanlon said Dartmouth signed no nondisclosure agreement with him and offered him no severance.

