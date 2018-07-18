Third Dartmouth Professor Resigns Following Investigation

The last of three professors of psychological and brain sciences at Dartmouth College on leave over harassment allegations has resigned, effective immediately, President Philip J. Hanlon announced Tuesday. William M. Kelley’s resignation “concludes a months-long investigative and disciplinary process concerning allegations of sexual misconduct” involving the three department faculty members, Hanlon said. “All three are no longer associated with Dartmouth. Their departures follow recommendations made in accordance with college policy by the dean of the faculty of arts and sciences, Elizabeth F. Smith, to revoke their tenured appointments and terminate their employment based on the findings of separate investigations by an experienced external investigator.” All three recommendations were endorsed by a faculty-elected review committee.

As with the other two professors -- Paul J. Whalen, who resigned last month, and Todd Heatherton, who retired earlier in June -- Dartmouth did not enter into separation or nondisclosure agreements with Kelley and has made no severance payments to him. All three former faculty members will continue to be prohibited from entering campus property or attending any Dartmouth-sponsored events, on campus or off, Hanlon said. Dartmouth’s Presidential Steering Committee on Sexual Misconduct, which was charged in January with reviewing sexual misconduct policies, has submitted its report to the college and Dartmouth will seek community feedback on next steps, he said. Kelley could not immediately be reached for comment. Heatherton previously apologized for acting "unprofessionally in public at conferences while intoxicated."