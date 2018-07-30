Controversial Professor Wants White Editors to Quit

Randa Jarrar, a professor of English at California State University at Fresno who made waves in April with her celebratory tweets about the death of former first lady Barbara Bush, is again raising eyebrows on social media, The Fresno Bee reported. Jarrar’s Twitter account is now private, but blogs have published a tweet by Jarrar demanding that all white editors, presumably everywhere, resign. “At some point, all of us in the literary community must DEMAND that white editors resign,” Jarrar wrote, according to the Bee. “It’s time to STEP DOWN and hand over the positions of power.” Jarrar was reportedly responding to a controversial poem published in The Nation, which some have called insensitive and ableist. The magazine’s poetry editors have since apologized, but the poem, “How-To,” by Anders Carlson-Wee, is still available here.

“We don’t have to wait for them to fuck up,” Jarrar also reportedly said in her tweet about white editors. “The fact that they hold these positions is fuck up [sic] enough.” Jarrar was already on leave this spring when the university looked into her tweets about Bush, ultimately finding that she’d violated no campus policies. She is expected to teach again in the fall. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the latest controversy.