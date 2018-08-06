Lawrence Krauss Out at Arizona State Project

Lawrence M. Krauss, a well-known physicist and skeptic whom Arizona State University suspended in March pending an investigation into sexual harassment claims again him, no longer leads the institution’s Origins Project. Krauss announced the change on Twitter last week, saying that Arizona State "decided not to renew my director appointment when my most recent 5-year appointment expired in July." It was a "great privilege to create and lead the project at [Arizona State] over the past decade," he wrote. "I am very proud of what my team has accomplished for the university and the broader community during this time."

The university said in a statement that "to avoid further disruption to the normal course of business as the university continues to gather facts about the allegations, Krauss has been placed on paid leave and is prohibited from being on campus for the duration of the review." Krauss has denied the allegations against him detailed in a BuzzFeed article earlier this year, from inappropriate comments to unwanted touching. None pertain to his role at Arizona State. He's also published a statement refuting each claim in detail and criticizing BuzzFeed’s overall reporting.

Krauss said his colleague, Lindy Elkins-Tanton, director of Arizona State’s School of Earth and Space Exploration, will take over his role at the Origins Project, which seeks to answer fundamental questions about the origins of humankind.