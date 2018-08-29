Title
Scholars Object to Honor for Condoleezza Rice
Dozens of political scientists have signed a petition asking the American Political Science Association to rescind a major award to Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. secretary of state and national security advisor and current Denning Professor in Global Business and the Economy at Stanford University. The petition also asks the political science association to create and oversight committee for nominations for public service awards, “so as to screen out those who have participated in policies that have had the consequence of the systematic violation of the human rights of others.” The association announced last week that Rice is the 2018 recipient of the Hubert H. Humphrey Award for public service, citing her strong record. But some political scientists object to that call, based on Rice’s involvement in decisions about the Iraq War and foreign policy more generally under President George W. Bush.
Giving Rice the Humphrey award honors “a person who actively participated in creating a rationale for the illegal invasion of Iraq, participated in and defended the creation of policies of rendition and torture against foreign nationals, supported the creation of a concentration camp at Guantanamo Bay, and aided and abetted the deliberate and systematic lies that were told to the American public to encourage their support for the invasion of Iraq, which, from its inception and to this day, has had catastrophic consequences for the world,” reads the petition being circulated by Jodi Dean, Donald R. Harter ’39 Professor of the Humanities and Social Sciences at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. The association, which meets in Boston later this week for its annual meeting, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rice backed out of speaking at commencement at Rutgers University in 2014, following protests by some students and faculty members.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
College Pages
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!