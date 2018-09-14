Print This

Academic Minute: The Great Broadband Divide

Doug Lederman
September 14, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute: Michelle Watts, faculty director and assistant professor in the school of security and global studies at American Public University, examines why some Native Americans still have limited internet access and how to fix it. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

