Colleges Commit to International Student Scholarships

Elizabeth Redden
September 17, 2018
Fifty-seven American colleges have committed to give at least two annual, renewable scholarships covering a minimum of 50 percent of tuition to international students next fall as part of the #YouAreWelcomeHere initiative. The initiative began after the 2016 elections as a social media campaign intended to convey colleges' openness to international students and recently expanded to include a scholarship component. A list of colleges that have committed to provide scholarships can be found here.

