Charles Koch Foundation's 2017 Giving Neared $90M

The Charles Koch Foundation said last week that it doled out nearly $90 million in grants in 2017, up from $77 million in 2016. The organization already has surpassed $90 million in 2018 giving, it said. As in years past, the bulk of those grants went to colleges and universities -- some 300. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to exactly how much of last year’s approximately $90 million in grants went to higher education, as Koch gives to other nonprofits. But it’s clear that the foundation has not slowed the pace of giving to academe, despite continued skepticism from faculty members on affected campuses about the terms of the some of Koch’s grant agreements. Koch announced in July that would make public its future multiyear agreements with college and universities.