Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Cars and Government Regulations

By

Doug Lederman
November 26, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, John Heitmann, professor of history at the University of Dayton, explores how we reshaped the car as it has reshaped us. Learn more about the Academic Minute here. And if you missed them, here are last week's podcasts on the future of football and two ways to estimate time.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Higher Education Needs New Models
#MedievalToo

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

From 'These Truths' to 'Heirs of the Founders’
Kazakhstan’s Struggle to Modernize
A Syllabus Is Not a Contract
Rich Sorrell
Defining Alt-Ac Before We Systematize Alternative Academic Career Guidance
Changing the Citation Conversation

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top