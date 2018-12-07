Print This

Dartmouth Professors Promise Change in Wake of Misconduct Case

Colleen Flaherty
December 7, 2018
Some 90 professors at Dartmouth College have pledged to make “structural and cultural changes” following the departure earlier this year of three professors accused of sexual misconduct. Dartmouth now faces a federal lawsuit brought by seven former students, all of whom studied under the professors in the department of psychological and brain sciences. In response to the controversy, two other professors in that department, Brad Duchaine and Peter Ulric Tse, recently wrote an open letter promising to “improve protections against all forms of violence and discrimination, including protections for those who come forward.” They also promised to make themselves available as a “resource to you, our students -- to listen, receive your feedback, answer your questions and advocate for your concerns.” Dozens of other professors signed on to the letter, which was published in The Dartmouth student newspaper.

