Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Prenatal Expectations

By

Doug Lederman
December 21, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Roanoke College Week: Darcey Powell, assistant professor of psychology, discusses how pre and post-natal experiences can differ. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Let's Do the Time Warp Again
In Defense of the Chicago Principles
When Visions of Mission Collide

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Chart Your Course
Books Reviewed in 2018
A Note of Thanks
A Good Year for Books
Revisiting a Favorite
Drinking In 'Coffee for One'

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top