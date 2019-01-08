Professor Sues University to Block Records Release

Christine Roth, professor of English at the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh, is suing the institution and the university system to prevent the release of public records about her alleged plagiarism case to the Wisconsin State Journal, the LaCrosse Tribune reported. The Journal has been seeking records about the case, including a related settlement agreement, since October.

Roth says that releasing the files will do irreparable harm to her reputation, especially where there are errors of fact. Her attorney, Peter Culp, blamed the situation on an unnamed “disgruntled colleague who has continually refused to accept decisions that have already been made and accepted by all.” The university said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.