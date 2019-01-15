Michigan College Consolidating Campuses

An institution with large adult and online enrollments that calls itself the largest nonprofit independent college in Michigan is consolidating campuses as it tries to position itself for the future.

Baker College is closing a campus in Flint Township and relocating its operations to Owosso, about 30 miles to the west. The college is also moving campuses in Allen Park, Auburn Hills and Clinton Township into a new flagship campus in the Detroit area, MLive reported.

“Brick-and-mortar campuses are not obsolete but evolving,” a representative from the college wrote in a statement to MLive. “By consolidating Flint with Owosso, and the metro Detroit campuses into a proposed central location, we will be able to combine resources and student bodies resulting in a more focused, streamlined enterprise for the next century.”

The closing locations will continue offering courses through August 2020, according to ABC12. Baker currently lists eight campuses in Michigan, plus affiliated locations offering culinary training and training for automotive and diesel mechanics.

Baker traces its history in Flint to the founding of Baker Business University in 1911. The institution has been through numerous significant changes over the course of its life, including mergers and acquisitions, transitioning to nonprofit status, campus relocations, and growth in online education.